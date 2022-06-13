How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Reds +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 29-33 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 72 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 9-22 record on the road and a 21-39 record overall. The Reds have a 16-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .271 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .286 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)