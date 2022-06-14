How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Reds face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (22-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-34, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Reds +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona is 14-17 in home games and 29-34 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 15-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cincinnati has gone 10-22 in road games and 22-39 overall. The Reds have gone 13-27 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs while slugging .488. Ketel Marte is 11-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 33 RBI for the Reds. Matt Reynolds is 10-for-34 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)