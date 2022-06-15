 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Reds try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Reds +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 14-18 record at home and a 29-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 18-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has an 11-22 record on the road and a 23-39 record overall. The Reds have a 13-27 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 16 home runs, 28 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .205 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 13-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .294 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.