MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Cincinnati the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Reds try to extend road win streak in matchup against the Diamondbacks

Cincinnati Reds (23-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-35, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.95 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Reds +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona has a 14-18 record at home and a 29-35 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 18-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has an 11-22 record on the road and a 23-39 record overall. The Reds have a 13-27 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 16 home runs, 28 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .205 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 12 home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 13-for-36 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .294 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)