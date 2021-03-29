Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians on March 30, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cleveland Indians. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Indians

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on SportsTime Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Great Lakes), while in Arizona, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Arizona (soon to be Bally Sports Arizona). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Arizona and SportsTime Ohio – this is your only option to stream Diamondbacks and Indians games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option