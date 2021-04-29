How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Diamondbacks Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 3-6 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 34 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 4-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Ryan McMahon leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. Jon Gray earned his first victory and Dom Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Merrill Kelly took his second loss for Arizona.

