How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Streaming Live Online on April 29, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Diamondbacks Thursday.
The Diamondbacks are 3-6 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 34 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.
The Rockies are 4-12 against the rest of their division. Colorado has hit 30 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Ryan McMahon leads the club with eight, averaging one every 11.5 at-bats.
The Rockies won the last meeting 7-3. Jon Gray earned his first victory and Dom Nunez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Merrill Kelly took his second loss for Arizona.
