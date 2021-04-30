How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on April 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra
- Stream: Watch with
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
