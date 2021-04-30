How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on April 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Extra

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Live TV Streaming Option