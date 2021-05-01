 Skip to Content
How to Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games. Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-3, 6.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) and Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 5-6 against NL West opponents. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .320 is second in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the team with an OBP of .500.

The Rockies are 4-14 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Raimel Tapia leads the team with an average of .279.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-2. Madison Bumgarner earned his third victory and Josh Rojas went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Arizona. Jon Gray took his second loss for Colorado.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

