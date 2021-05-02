MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) and Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 6.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 5-7 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 38 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads them with seven, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-14 in division matchups. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .296 is twenty-fifth in the league. C.J. Cron leads the team with an OBP of .374.

The Rockies won the last meeting 14-6. Austin Gomber earned his second victory and Dom Nunez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Colorado. Zac Gallen took his first loss for Arizona.

