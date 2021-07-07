How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks are 14-27 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 18, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.
The Rockies have gone 6-32 away from home. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .357.
The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-3. Joakim Soria earned his first victory and David Peralta went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI for Arizona. Daniel Bard registered his fifth loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-