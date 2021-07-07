How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 7, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 14-27 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 18, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 6-32 away from home. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .357.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-3. Joakim Soria earned his first victory and David Peralta went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI for Arizona. Daniel Bard registered his fifth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option