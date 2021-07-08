MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Rockies are 6-33 in road games. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Matt Peacock recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option