MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 8, 2021: TV Channels
On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
- When: Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Thursday.
The Diamondbacks are 15-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.8.
The Rockies are 6-33 in road games. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .480.
The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Matt Peacock recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela registered his eighth loss for Colorado.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-