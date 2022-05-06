How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Rockies look to stop 4-game road slide, play the Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (15-10, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-13, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.90 ERA, .85 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-1, 1.27 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -147, Rockies +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to break a four-game road slide when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 5-7 record in home games and a 13-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 7-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado is 15-10 overall and 11-5 in home games. The Rockies have hit 28 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith has a .268 batting average to rank third on the Diamondbacks, and has four doubles and three home runs. Daulton Varsho is 10-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Randal Grichuk has a .338 batting average to rank second on the Rockies, and has three doubles and four home runs. C.J. Cron is 13-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .194 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rockies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)