How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Rockies, aim to extend home win streak

Colorado Rockies (15-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-13, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 6-7 record in home games and a 14-13 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 4-10 in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has gone 11-5 at home and 15-11 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .244 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 8-for-27 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 10-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .204 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (abdominal), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)