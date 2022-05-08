MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks and Rockies play in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (16-11, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-14, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-2, 6.92 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-0, 1.27 ERA, .70 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -151, Rockies +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona is 6-8 in home games and 14-14 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 4-10 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Colorado has an 11-5 record in home games and a 16-11 record overall. The Rockies have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith has four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Nick Ahmed is 6-for-29 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Connor Joe has five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .267 for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 14-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .209 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: day-to-day (abdominal), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)