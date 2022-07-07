How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Rockies to begin 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (35-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 8.27 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Arizona is 21-23 at home and 37-45 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 19-39 in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has a 35-47 record overall and a 12-26 record in road games. The Rockies have the highest team batting average in the NL at .259.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 11 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-37 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)