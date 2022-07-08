How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Rockies play the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (36-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-46, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (5-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies meet the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 21-24 record at home and a 37-46 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 19-39 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Colorado is 36-47 overall and 13-26 on the road. The Rockies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 35 walks and 26 RBI. Josh Rojas is 13-for-35 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .548. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)