MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks look to break slide in matchup with the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-47, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-8, 3.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -122, Rockies +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 21-25 record at home and a 37-47 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 18-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 37-47 record overall and a 14-26 record on the road. The Rockies are 25-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 34 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs). David Peralta is 6-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 66 RBI for the Rockies. Kris Bryant is 13-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)