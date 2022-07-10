How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Rockies bring 2-1 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 4

Colorado Rockies (37-48, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-47, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-7, 5.90 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 6.86 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -115, Diamondbacks -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 38-47 overall and 22-25 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 20-40 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado has a 37-48 record overall and a 14-27 record in road games. The Rockies have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .402.

The matchup Sunday is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Rockies hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 6-for-23 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 41 extra base hits (19 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs). Kris Bryant is 14-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Jose Iglesias: day-to-day (head), C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)