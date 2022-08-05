How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks play the Rockies on home winning streak

Colorado Rockies (47-61, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (46-58, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-10, 3.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -130, Rockies +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 46-58 record overall and a 27-27 record at home. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.19 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has a 47-61 record overall and a 17-34 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .261, the best team batting average in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 13 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)