MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Rockies on 4-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (47-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-58, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -174, Rockies +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona is 47-58 overall and 28-27 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 23-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 17-35 record in road games and a 47-62 record overall. The Rockies are 20-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Rockies are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks fourth on the Diamondbacks with a .257 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 23 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 2-8, .259 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)