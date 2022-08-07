MLB Streaming Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 7, 2022: Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Arizona has a 47-59 record overall and a 28-28 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 23-12 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 48-62 record overall and an 18-35 record in road games. The Rockies have a 32-14 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Rockies lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 32 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .260 for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 9-for-37 with a double over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 24 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)