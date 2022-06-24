How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, Arizona, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks to break slide in game against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (26-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-39, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -164, Tigers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to stop a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Arizona has a 17-19 record in home games and a 32-39 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 16-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit has a 26-43 record overall and a 9-21 record in road games. The Tigers have gone 10-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 13-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .214 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 2-8, .266 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (wrist), David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)