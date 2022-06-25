 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks aim to stop 4-game losing streak, play the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (27-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Alex Faedo (1-4, 4.67 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -152, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks look to break their four-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Arizona has a 32-40 record overall and a 17-20 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 16-35 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Detroit has a 10-21 record in road games and a 27-43 record overall. The Tigers have gone 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 13 doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 8-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has a .298 batting average to rank sixth on the Tigers, and has seven doubles and three home runs. Javier Baez is 12-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (wrist), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

