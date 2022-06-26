MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on June 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks aim to break losing streak in matchup with the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (28-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-41, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -158, Tigers +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Detroit Tigers as losers of five in a row.

Arizona has a 17-21 record in home games and a 32-41 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.28.

Detroit is 28-43 overall and 11-21 on the road. The Tigers have gone 12-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with seven home runs while slugging .381. Miguel Cabrera is 12-for-35 with a double and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .182 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daz Cameron: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)