How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring home losing streak into matchup against the Astros

Houston Astros (3-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -140, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks aim to break their three-game home skid with a win over the Houston Astros.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 32-49 at home a season ago. The Diamondbacks scored 4.2 runs per game while giving up 5.5 in the 2021 season.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Astros averaged 9.2 hits per game last season and totaled 221 home runs.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)