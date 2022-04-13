 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (4-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, .00 ERA, .45 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end their four-game losing streak when they take on the Houston Astros.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks batted .236 as a team in the 2021 season with a .691 OPS.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.