MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Astros games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $69.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (4-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (1-4)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-0, .00 ERA, .45 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -156, Diamondbacks +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to end their four-game losing streak when they take on the Houston Astros.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks batted .236 as a team in the 2021 season with a .691 OPS.

Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Astros slugged .444 with a .339 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)