How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Royals look to break 4-game losing streak, take on the Diamondbacks

Kansas City Royals (14-26, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (21-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Royals -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals are looking to stop a four-game skid with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 10-11 record at home and a 21-22 record overall. The Diamondbacks are third in the NL with 50 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Kansas City has gone 8-15 at home and 14-26 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .232, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI while hitting .202 for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-35 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Josh Rojas: day-to-day (hand), Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)