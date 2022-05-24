How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Kansas City Royals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Kansas City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Royals head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

Kansas City Royals (14-27, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.14 ERA, .71 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -189, Royals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals enter the matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks as losers of five in a row.

Arizona has gone 11-11 in home games and 22-22 overall. The Diamondbacks have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

Kansas City is 8-15 at home and 14-27 overall. The Royals have a 3-18 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has nine doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .262 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-27 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

Royals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Josh Rojas: day-to-day (hand), Jose Herrera: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Michael A. Taylor: 10-Day IL (illness), Salvador Perez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)