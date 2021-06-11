How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, June 11, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +121, Angels -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-16 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .392.

The Angels are 12-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .248 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .297.

Live TV Streaming Option