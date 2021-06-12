How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 12, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last eight games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-17 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 62 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 15, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Angels are 13-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the team with an average of .292.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias notched his fourth victory and Kurt Suzuki went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Ryan Buchter registered his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option