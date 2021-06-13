How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier (0-2, 10.03 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +115, Angels -133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last nine games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-18 in home games in 2020. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .384.

The Angels are 14-16 on the road. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .310 is fifteenth in the majors. Jared Walsh leads the lineup with an OBP of .354.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Alex Claudio earned his first victory and Anthony Rendon went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Los Angeles. Joakim Soria took his third loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option