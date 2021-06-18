 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-5, 2.64 ERA, .95 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-2, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 14 games.

The Diamondbacks are 6-20 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .378 this season. Andrew Young leads the team with a mark of .588.

The Dodgers have gone 17-8 against division opponents. The Los Angeles pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.20, Julio Urias paces the staff with a mark of 3.54.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-2. Victor Gonzalez earned his first victory and Albert Pujols went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

