How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +163, Dodgers -186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will face off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 19-30 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 3.9 RBI per game this season. David Peralta leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 29-24 on the road. Los Angeles’s lineup has 143 home runs this season, Max Muncy leads them with 22 homers.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-4. Kenley Jansen notched his first victory and Muncy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI for Los Angeles. J.B. Bukauskas took his second loss for Arizona.

Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

