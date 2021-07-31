How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-7, 4.39 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +145, Dodgers -165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-30 in home games in 2020. The Arizona offense has compiled a .233 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .269.

The Dodgers are 29-25 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .555 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Peacock earned his fourth victory and Josh VanMeter went 3-for-5 with three doubles and three RBI for Arizona. Jimmy Nelson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

Live TV Streaming Option