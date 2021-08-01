MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (12-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (3-7, 4.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks +199, Dodgers -237; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 20-31 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .379 this season. Jake Faria leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Dodgers are 30-25 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads them with 22, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-3. Alex Vesia earned his first victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly took his eighth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option