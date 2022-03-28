 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 28, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Spectrum SportsNet LA≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview

