How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-4, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-10, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, .59 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona is 6-10 overall and 3-6 at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-8 in games when they have given up a home run.

Los Angeles is 11-4 overall and 6-1 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer has three doubles and a home run for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-35 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger leads the Dodgers with four home runs while slugging .582. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .241 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)