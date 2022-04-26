How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-4, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-11, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, .69 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -196, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 3-7 record in home games and a 6-11 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles is 12-4 overall and 6-1 at home. The Dodgers have a 10-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has two doubles and four home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 6-for-39 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .226 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)