How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-5, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-11, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0, 1.00 ERA, .67 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -194, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Arizona has gone 4-7 in home games and 7-11 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 6-1 in home games and 12-5 overall. The Dodgers rank seventh in MLB play with 18 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Beer ranks fifth on the Diamondbacks with a .306 batting average, and has three doubles, a home run, six walks and eight RBI. Pavin Smith is 10-for-28 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has four doubles and three home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 10-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)