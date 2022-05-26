How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks take on the Dodgers in first of 4-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0, 6.17 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (3-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -185, Diamondbacks +157; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Arizona has a 12-11 record at home and a 23-22 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 10-18 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles is 29-14 overall and 14-9 on the road. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.73 ERA, which leads the NL.

Thursday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho ranks second on the Diamondbacks with a .268 batting average, and has 10 doubles, eight home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. Ketel Marte is 12-for-27 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 10 doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .290 for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Josh Rojas: day-to-day (hand), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Cooper Hummel: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (illness), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)