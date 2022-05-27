How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 27, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 27, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Freeman leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-23, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks after Freddie Freeman had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Arizona has gone 12-12 in home games and 23-23 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 12-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has a 30-14 record overall and a 15-9 record in road games. The Dodgers are 11-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Friday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .204 for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 9-for-31 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freeman has a .312 batting average to rank fifth on the Dodgers, and has 18 doubles, a triple and four home runs. Mookie Betts is 17-for-37 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 43 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)