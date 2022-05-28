How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Arizona, Los Angeles, and most of the western part of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Dodgers play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-24, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 12-13 record at home and a 23-24 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 14-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 31-14 overall and 16-9 on the road. The Dodgers rank fourth in the NL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 8-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs while slugging .587. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-44 with seven doubles, a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)