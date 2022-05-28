 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 28, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Arizona, Los Angeles, and most of the western part of the country, the game is streaming on FOX, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Dodgers play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-0

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-24, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Diamondbacks +155; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 12-13 record at home and a 23-24 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 14-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 31-14 overall and 16-9 on the road. The Dodgers rank fourth in the NL with 53 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 22 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Pavin Smith is 8-for-31 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs while slugging .587. Freddie Freeman is 15-for-44 with seven doubles, a home run and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .270 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Kyle Nelson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.