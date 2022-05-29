 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Turner leads Dodgers against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (32-14, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-25, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (5-0, 3.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -215, Diamondbacks +179; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Justin Turner’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona has a 12-14 record in home games and a 23-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 10-21 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Los Angeles has a 32-14 record overall and a 17-9 record in road games. The Dodgers rank seventh in the majors with 54 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Sunday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs while slugging .452. Daulton Varsho is 12-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman is fifth on the Dodgers with a .307 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 26 walks and 28 RBI. Mookie Betts is 17-for-39 with six home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .290 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Daulton Varsho: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Luplow: day-to-day (foot), Zach Davies: day-to-day (leg), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

