How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: McCarthy leads Diamondbacks against the Dodgers after 4-hit outing

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-73, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (14-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-0, .00 ERA, .57 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Diamondbacks +194; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jake McCarthy had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

Arizona has a 66-73 record overall and a 37-34 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 33-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 47-25 in road games and 96-43 overall. The Dodgers have a 72-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Monday for the 12th time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-33 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .328 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 12-for-31 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)