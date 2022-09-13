How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Dodgers bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-43, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-74, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (12-5, 2.94 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Arizona is 37-35 at home and 66-74 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 48-28 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 97-43 overall and 48-25 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 43-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 21 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 9-for-30 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 34 home runs while slugging .562. Justin Turner is 11-for-33 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Gavin Lux: day-to-day (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)