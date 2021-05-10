How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 10, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5 on their home turf. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .469.

The Marlins are 7-9 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his second victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. J.B. Bukauskas took his first loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option