 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 10, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with six strikeouts against Milwaukee.

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-3, 6.07 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5 on their home turf. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .469.

The Marlins are 7-9 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.13. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his second victory and Miguel Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. J.B. Bukauskas took his first loss for Arizona.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.