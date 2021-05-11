How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) and Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Diamondbacks are 7-5 on their home turf. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .316, good for fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with a mark of .470.

The Marlins have gone 7-10 away from home. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.16. Trevor Rogers leads the team with a 1.90 earned run average.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Luke Weaver earned his second victory and David Peralta went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI for Arizona. Jordan Holloway registered his first loss for Miami.

