MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 13, 2021: Streaming & TV

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Arizona Plus, and Fox Sports Arizona Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona Plus (previously Fox Sports Arizona Plus), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona Plus or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Josh Rojas is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play Miami. Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts).

The Diamondbacks are 8-6 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .318 is seventh in the majors. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .476.

The Marlins have gone 8-11 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Cody Poteet earned his first victory and Jesus Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Miami. Matt Peacock registered his first loss for Arizona.

