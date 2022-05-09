How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (13-15, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-1, 6.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 7-8 record at home and a 15-14 record overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 6-3 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 13-15 record overall and a 6-7 record at home. The Marlins have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.36.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has six home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .245 for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-32 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Wendle has six doubles, a home run and eight RBI while hitting .271 for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 14-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .222 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)