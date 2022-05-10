 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (13-15, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (15-14, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 1.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona has a 15-14 record overall and an 8-8 record at home. The Diamondbacks have gone 7-3 in games decided by one run.

Miami has a 6-7 record at home and a 13-15 record overall. The Marlins have an 8-5 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-22 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Marlins. Jon Berti is 6-for-23 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .227 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .225 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

