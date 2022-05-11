How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT, the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins
- When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona, and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins games all year long.
Can you stream Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Live TV Streaming Option
Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Preview: Diamondbacks host the Marlins on home winning streak
Miami Marlins (13-17, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14, fourth in the NL West)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -118, Marlins -102; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Miami Marlins.
Arizona has a 9-8 record in home games and a 17-14 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 33 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.
Miami has a 13-17 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Marlins rank seventh in the NL with 27 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 5-0 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads Arizona with six home runs while slugging .490. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .233 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs
Marlins: 1-9, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)